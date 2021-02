Webster Twp: Scully Rd Special Assessment District Public Hearing

From Webster Township

THE WEBSTER TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING ON TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2021 AT 7 P.M. AT THE WEBSTER TOWNSHIP HALL, 5665 WEBSTER CHURCH ROAD, DEXTER, MICHIGAN FOR THE CONSIDERATION OF ESTABLISHING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT FOR THE MAINTENCE AND IMPROVEMENT OF PRIVATE SCULLY ROAD NORTH OF WALSH ROAD. IN THE EVENT THAT THE STATE OF MICHIGAN FORBIDS IN PERSON MEETINGS AT THE SCHEDULED TIME, A LINK TO THE HEARING WILL BE POSTED ON THE WEBSTER TOWNSHIP WEBSITE.

Scope and costs of the proposed special assessment district are available at the Webster Township Clerks office for public examination. Periodic reexamination of costs may change within the district based on the needs of the plan. Objections may be made at this hearing.

Those with disabilities must notify the Township Clerk no less than

Seven (7) days prior to the meeting, so that accommodations may be furnished to satisfy their disability and allow for meaningful attendance.

John Kingsley

Supervisor

Posted 1/20/2021