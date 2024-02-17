Update on the Upcoming Roundabout at Miller and Zeeb

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) is preparing to construct a roundabout during the 2024 construction season at the intersection of Miller Rd and Zeeb Rd in Scio Township. During construction, the intersection will be closed with detours clearly marked for commuters.

WCRC hosted a virtual meeting on February 15, 2024, offering a platform for public engagement and information. For those who missed it, a recording and slideshow are accessible on the WCRC website.

Preparation for the infrastructure upgrade includes the removal of numerous trees starting the week of February 19, a necessary move to clear the way for construction. This initial phase will see the short segment of Miller Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Zeeb Rd closed for approximately five days.

Construction is schedule for spring and expected to take 10-12 weeks.

All scheduling is tentative based on weather and other variables.

