Dexter Basketball Slump Continues with Loss to Pioneer

The Dexter basketball team saw its late season slump continue as Ann Arbor Pioneer handed the Dreadnaughts a 78-55 defeat for the seventh straight loss for the Dreads.

The Dreadnaughts celebrated Senior Night for its two seniors Garrett Sharp and Sammy Koch, but the Pioneer was there to spoil the event.

Ben Murphy and Scott Smith hit first period three-pointers, but that is all the Dreads would get as Pioneer jumped out to a 21-6 lead after one.

Five Dreads scored in the second, including another triple by Murphy, but the Pioneer lead grew 36-18 at the half.

Pioneer’s lead grew to 55-30 after three before the Dreads caught fire in the fourth with 25 points, but it wasn’t enough as Pioneer held on for the win.

Jack Richards led Dexter with 13 points, while Murphy finished with 11.

Smith added 10 points, Jack DeMerell six, Sharp five, Jack Meeker three, Koch, Will Simpson, and Andrew Boydston two each, and Haden Harm one.

Dexter fell to 6-14 overall and 2-11 in the SEC Red.