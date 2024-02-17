Pioneer Ends Dexter Girls Title Hopes

Any chance of a SEC Red title for the Dexter girls’ basketball team ended with a 43-40 loss to Ann Arbor Pioneer.

Dexter entered the game two games back of league leading Bedford and needed a win to keeps its hopes alive, but it wasn’t the case in the heartbreaking loss.

Alena Blumberg scored eight first quarter points to put the Dreads up 10-4 after one quarter.

Pioneer bounced back in the second and held Dexter to just two baskets and the game was tied at 17 at the break.

Both teams heated up in the third with Dexter scoring 13, but Pioneer hit three triples to take a 33-30 lead after three.

Dexter tried to battle back, but Pioneer hit five of nine from the free throw line to pull out the win.

Blumberg finished with a team-high 21 points to lead Dexter.

Addison Chase added seven points and Harper Backus six. Alyssa Gullekson chipped in with four points and Heidi Fuchs two.

Dexter can still play spoiler when they travel to Bedford Tuesday night. The Mules have a one game lead over Saline in the standings.

The Dreads fell to 9-3 in the Red and 14-5 overall.