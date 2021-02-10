Dexter Senior Center Weathers the Storm

By Doug Marrin

Dexter Senior Center Board of Trustees President Jim Carson gave a "State of the Senior Center" update at the Dexter Forum on February 7, 2021.

"We want you to know that we are aware that there has been discussion and there's been concern expressed within the community, as well as right here on the Dexter Forum pertaining to the Senior Center, where we're at today and what our future looks like," Carson told the Forum.

The Senior Center is located in the Copeland Building, formerly owned by the school district. At its inception more than two decades ago, the center was given a twenty-five-year lease. The lease recently expired. A new three-year lease was signed last year with the Copeland Building's new owners, The Encore Musical Theatre Company.

"I do want to tell you that our relationship with the Encore is very good," Carson said. "Dan Cooney and Paul Cook are just wonderful people. They're good landlords, and we are very pleased to be where we're at right now."

Carson gave a brief review of the past year, which has become a familiar echo now with many groups. Pre-COVID, the Senior Center was growing in membership, programming, and activities. A community conversation was being planned to discuss future needs of the center, sustainability in the years to come, and facility needs. When the pandemic hit and safety restrictions put in place, the Senior Center went from thriving to surviving.

Having weathered what everyone hopes is the worst of the storm, Carson says, "Financially, the center is in decent shape. We're not in good shape, but we're not desperate."

The Senior Center shut down eleven months ago when the state's Stay-at-Home Order was initiated. The Meals on Wheels program continued, however, becoming more vital than ever.

"We did continue the Meals on Wheels program, and the community came forward," effused Carson. "They did a fantastic job. Our members paid their dues and added an extra donation to their dues. The vast majority of our members gave us a donation. In addition to the dues, the municipalities that supported the center continued to support us."

Local organizations also stepped in to help.

"The Dexter Lions Club and the Dexter Rotary Club were very generous to us with more than one donation," added Carson. "We were able to obtain two grants from the Ann Arbor Community Foundation. We also received a very generous donation from the Dexter Community Foundation."

The center also obtained a forgivable PPP loan, which covered its payroll for 24 weeks. They are working on another such loan for 2021 through the new stimulus program.

Looking ahead, Carson reported that the Center's Board decided not to reopen until Washtenaw County completes its vaccination program for their age group, but Meals on Wheels will continue. The Dexter Senior Center is the only organization in Washtenaw County that has continued delivering Meals on Wheels five days a week. Other groups scaled back to two or three days a week.

"We're distributing over 900 meals every month to our homebound, at-risk population," reported Carson. "We are also committed to our clients. We are communicating with them on a regular basis, and we are offering assistance whenever possible."

Carson hopes to come back to the Dexter Forum at some point and speak in further detail on the future facility needs and sustainability of the Senior Center.