Dexter’s Joyce Qualifies for D1 Wrestling State Finals

Photos by Dawn McCann

Dexter’s Matthew Joyce continued his stellar season by finishing second at 150-pounds at the D1 wrestling regional Saturday and qualified for the state finals at Ford Field March 1-2.

Joyce, who is ranked in the top three at 150-pounds in D1 improved to 45-2 on the season.

Both of his losses have come in the last two weeks to the #1 ranked wrestler from Detroit Catholic Central in the district and regional finals. With his seeding, Joyce should be in the opposite side of the bracket as the DCC wrestler and another rematch could come for a state title, should both make it through at the finals.

Joyce cruised into the finals with a technical fall and major decision before falling 3-0 to Stewart of DCC in the finals.

William Kletzka came up just short of his bid for the state finals, falling in the consolation semifinals to a wrestler from DCC.

Kletzka dropped his first match of the day but stayed alive with an 8-5 decision to move within one win of a state final berth, but came up short. He finished his season with a 31-9 record.