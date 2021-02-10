Lady Dreads Have Rough Start in Opener

The Dexter girls' basketball team had a rough start to its season Tuesday night, falling to Farmington Hills Mercy 46-25 in the season opener.

Dexter trailed just 7-5 after one quarter thanks to an Alayna Babut triple, but Mercy began to inch away in the second.

The Dreadnaughts could muster just one basket in the second, but were five of six from the charity stripe and trailed 20-12 at the break.

Mercy blew the game open by outscoring the Dreads 18-2 in the third for a commanding 38-14 lead. The lone points in the quarter for Dexter were a pair of free throws by Kylee Niswonger.

Niswonger led Dexter with 10 points and Babut finished with five. Maddi Valentine, Brianna Rodriguez, Chloe Perry, Kayla Rivers, and Shannon Schoch scored two each for the Dreads.

Dexter will return to action Thursday night when they host Pinckney.