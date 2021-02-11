Dexter Community Update 02-08-21

By Doug Marrin

Highlights from Dexter City Council’s February 8, 2021 meeting.

Community Development Manager Report

Marijuana Ordinance: The Planning Commission (PC) conducted a public hearing to consider a text amendment to the zoning ordinance to allow the medical use of marijuana as a home occupation. After the public hearing, the PC discussed the modifications and voted to recommend the text amendments to the City Council. The item is expected to be on the Council’s February 22 agenda.

Accessory Dwelling Units: The PC continues to review accessory dwelling units in certain residential districts to improve Dexter's housing affordability. The Commission is also discussing ways best suited for engaging the public in the conversation.

Zoning Ordinance Update: The first meeting of the Zoning Ordinance Update Sub-committee took place on Monday, February 1, before the regularly scheduled Planning Commission meeting. The Sub-committee reviewed and discussed the 1) purpose and scope of the updates to the Zoning and Subdivision Control Ordinances, 2) role of the sub-committee, the project schedule, meeting format, preparation, and materials, 3) process for making decisions (as a committee), and preview of the next session.

City Manager Report

Liquor License Review: City staff requested incident reports from the Sheriff’s Office and DAFD regarding businesses with liquor licenses within the City of Dexter in 2020. This review was conducted following the City’s Liquor Control Compliance Standards. The Sheriff’s Office reported one minor incident at last year’s Ice Festival. Liquor Control Commission records show two businesses received warnings in 2020, but no violations were filed.

Scio Township Trails: Councilmember Michels recently met with area trail organizers to discuss projects and priorities. Two highlights of the meeting are 1) the City’s Dexter-Chelsea Connector trail is targeted for 2022 or 2023, and 2) a Border-to-Border Trail website is under development, which is anticipated to go live this spring.

Event Inquiries:

Dexter-Ann Arbor Run : Organizers contacted the City regarding a permit for the event, usually the first week of June. The City responded that it is still too early to give large event approvals.

The Watermoo: Organizers have requested a permit for a portion of the event’s 111-mile bike ride to take place in Dexter on August 14. Plans are for the ride to begin and finish in the Bishop Circle Industrial Park. The event is expected to have 250-500 participants. Organizers have an alternative plan if COVID restrictions are still in place at that time.

3rd and Broad St. Project: The City met with the Huron Valley Model Railroad Club, which meets in the old train depot. The club had concerns about how the road reconstruction might inhibit parking. An alternate design was presented, creating more parking.

Mast Rd Bridge Work: The Washtenaw County Road Commission expects maintenance to begin in mid-March on the bridge (located at the Dexter Cider Mill). Work will be finished by August 1. One lane of traffic is expected to remain open with flow determined by a temporary signal.

Mayor’s Report

City Manager Search: Mayor Keough reported that 40 applications have been received and are under review by the City Manager Search Committee. The Mayor’s full report can be found in the meeting packet posted on the City’s website.

Consent Agenda

The Council approved $102,460.16 for bills and payroll. The Council also approved remove the former City Manager and former Mayor Pro-Tem from the City’s credit card and add the current Interim City Manager and Mayor Pro-Tem.

Old Business

Hardship Guidelines: The Council approved the City’s hardship guidelines for tax exemption. Those interested in more information should contact the City.

City Offices and Meeting Space: The Council approved St. Andrews United Church of Christ as its space to conduct in-person public meetings. Currently, the state is requiring in-person meetings to resume as of April 1. After requesting and receiving further information on temporary office space for the City, the Council failed to move on any of the options.

New Business

Property Purchase: The Council approved a parcel purchase agreement at Third and Broad for $9,700. The purchase is for the street reconstruction project.

Truck Purchase:

Approved was purchasing a 2021 GMC 2500HD Regular Cab Pickup for the City’s utilities department for $31,742. One sticking point that arose in the discussion is what to do with the old truck, which is past its useful life. In the past, the City has auctioned off old equipment. Last November, voters approved a measure requiring the sale of City property to be put up for a public vote. The question was also raised whether the new requirement applied to a trade-in situation. Discussion is ongoing as to what to do with the old truck.

Paper of Record: The Council was looking to switch its paper of record to the Sun Times News. In the discussion, it was brought up that one of the state’s requirements is that the paper has been in operation continuously for the past twelve months. The Sun Times stopped print circulation for several weeks last summer. The City is looking further into the matter.

More information on the Council’s proceedings can be found in the council packet posted on the City’s website.