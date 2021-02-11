Scio Township lifts moratorium on marijuana testing facilties

Marijuana safety compliance testing is coming to Scio Township after it lifts a temporary moratorium.

A decision was made at the Feb. 9 township board meeting that will now allow testing facilities in the township.

The township board unanimously approved a resolution that stated, “to repeal the October 27, 2020 Resolution Instituting a Temporary Moratorium on Processing Applications for Adult Use Marihuana Establishments, so that qualified safety compliance establishments may now apply for an operating permit in Scio Township.”

Prior to the vote, township clerk Jessica Flintoft gave some background on the decision. She said the decision was simply repealing the moratorium and the establishments would be limited to safety compliance facilities.

In her report, Flintoft said, “Scio Township has approved Ordinances 2020-03, 2020-05, and 2020-06 that together permit the operation of up to 5 safety compliance facilities "testing facilities" to test marihuana intended for legal use, both medical and adult recreational.”

All three ordinances are now all in effect, since January 10, 2021, and, the township clerk, planner, and attorney have drafted an application and process for considering applications for such facilities in conjunction with the zoning permit process.

“However, applications to the Township are currently prohibited by Resolution passed on October 27, 2020 Resolution Instituting a Temporary Moratorium on Processing Applications for Adult Use Marihuana Establishments,” Flintoft said. “This resolution was passed by the Board as a temporary measure to provide the Township Planning Commission and Board of Trustees time needed to properly enact all three necessary ordinances. That is done. By repealing this moratorium the Board will allow interested and qualified entrepreneurs to apply to operate these laboratory facilities in Scio Township.”

According to Flintoft’s report, under state and local law, the township is permitted to recover its costs through fees for administration of the application, monitoring, and enforcement of any such facilities in the Township.

One person from the public who spoke on this topic during the virtual meeting was Jeff Kittendorf, who said he is part of a group called TreeTown Analytical. He said they are interested in applying to operate such a facility in the township.

He thanked the board for finally getting to this point and said they are looking forward to this opportunity.