Dexter Art Gardens Annual Call for Entries

By Doug Marrin

The City of Dexter has put out its annual call for entries for the 2021-2022 Dexter Art Gardens Temporary Sculpture Display.

The "Dexter Art Gardens" is an annual outdoor artwork exhibition sponsored by the Dexter Arts, Culture & Heritage Committee and the City of Dexter. This year, four outdoor artworks will be juried and placed on temporary display with the City's permanent collection for one year from June 2021 – May 2022.

The winning pieces will be displayed in high-traffic areas around town. Dexter's popularity as a destination for walking, biking, and river recreation has steadily increased in recent years. The Dexter Art Gardens is designed to enhance residents' and visitor experience as they move about town.

Timeline for 2021 artworks:

Feb 26: deadline to submit an application

Mar 29 – Apr 2: selected artists notified

June 1 – 15: artworks installed

In addition to thousands of viewings, selected artists will receive a $900 stipend. A plaque will be posted with the artwork with the artist's name and title of their work. Entries will be critiqued on artistic merit, originality, technical quality, and durability. The event is open to all artists 18 years of age and older. Each artist may submit up to three original artworks.

For those interested, the City has posted more information and submission procedures on its website.

Photo Credit: City of Dexter