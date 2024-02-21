Major Safety Overhaul for N. Territorial Rd and Dexter Town Hall Rd Intersection Begins

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) is addressing longstanding safety concerns at a troublesome intersection. Construction for the much-anticipated N. Territorial Rd and Dexter Town Hall Rd Safety Improvement project is poised to begin.

The project is a collaborative effort with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), with the bid awarded to the Fonson Company, based in Brighton. Funded through federal aid, this safety improvement initiative will see the intersection of N. Territorial Rd and Dexter Town Hall Rd closed for approximately 10 to 12 weeks starting Thursday, February 29, 2024. Significant construction activities will occur, including forestry work, pavement removal, and excavation operations. The closure, necessary for the safety of both motorists and construction crews, will nonetheless ensure access is maintained for local residents, businesses, and property owners within the affected area.

Pictured above are the project limits for the safety project planned for N. Territorial Rd and Dexter Townhall Rd in Dexter Township. Image WCRC.

The project is funded by the Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program, the Federal Surface Transportation Program, and the Michigan Transportation Fund (MTF), with an estimated cost of $1.6 million.

Planned improvements include increasing sight distances, widening the intersection, the addition of a center left-turn lane on N. Territorial Rd, culvert replacement, and installing centerline rumble strips. These measures are designed to significantly reduce the risk of accidents and improve overall traffic flow. Additionally, a hill cut west of Dexter Townhall Rd is planned to improve intersection visibility.

The WCRC has announced a virtual public meeting scheduled for Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 11 a.m. This session will provide a platform for residents to learn about the project details and the expected traffic disruptions during the construction phase.

To join the public meeting, visit https://www.wcroads.org/event/virtual-public-meeting-n-territorial-rd-dexter-townhall-rd-safety-improvements/