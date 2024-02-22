City of Dexter Police Report, January 2024

In January, Deputies responded to 271 calls for police service in the City of Dexter, up from 244 the previous year for an 11% increase.

Officers conducted 132 traffic stops, up from 121 last year. Nine citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One assault

One larceny

Nine crashes

One medical assist

One intentional threat of violence against a school

16 citizen assists

Two welfare checks

One mental health

Four disorderly conducts

One swindle

One hit-and-run

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:

On January 18th, Deputies investigated a fraud in the 600 block of Boardwalk Lane. The victim advised they received a ransomware pop-up alert on their laptop computer. They were instructed to call a phone number and spoke with an unknown individual who instructed them to withdraw from their bank account and deposit them in BitCoin machines. The victim was also instructed to purchase several gift cards and provided the ID numbers over the phone. The victim also purchased roughly $600,000.00 in gold, which was picked up by an individual impersonating a Federal Reserve Officer. In total, the victim was defrauded of $630,000 over a month. No suspects have been identified, and the case has been turned over to the Detective Bureau for further investigation.

On January 23rd, Deputies received information regarding a threat against Mill Creek Middle School. The threat was made on the Discord application and reported to law enforcement by an anonymous source. Deputies identified the post's student author and made contact at their home. It was determined that no credible threat existed, and the student was removed from school pending a follow-up investigation. A report has been submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office for review.

The entire January police call log can be found at the link below.