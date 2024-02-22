Dexter Twp Police Report, January 2024

In January, Deputies responded to 156 calls for police service in Dexter Township, up from 145 the previous year for an 8% increase.

Officers conducted 52 traffic stops, down from 64 last year. Five citations were issued.

Notable events from the January police call log include:

One larceny

13 crashes

Four medical assists

Eight citizen assists

One malicious destruction of property

Five welfare checks

Two mental health

One OUI

One Identity theft

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter Township:

On January 16th, Deputies responded to the intersection of North Lake Road and Sauer Drive for an injury crash. Upon arrival, Deputies located a lone vehicle that had left the roadway and overturned. The driver was conscious but had a laceration on their forehead. During their interaction with the driver, Deputies detected the odor of intoxicants, and the driver admitted to drinking “2 beers” earlier in the day. Deputies requested a blood draw and obtained results of .2 blood alcohol content. Charges are pending with the Prosecutor’s Office.

On January 20th, Deputies responded to malicious destruction of property near Stinchfield Woods Road and Toma Road. The victim advised they were skiing in the area and returned to their vehicle to find both driver-side tires had been punctured with an unknown object. Deputies checked the area for any surveillance video but could not locate any. No suspects have been identified.

The complete January police call log can be found at the link below.