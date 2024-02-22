Scio Twp Police Report, January 2024

In January, Deputies responded to 846 calls for police service in Scio Township, up from 778 the previous year for a 9% increase.

Officers conducted 205 traffic stops, down from 268 last year. Forty-five citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One assault

Seven larcenies

Three vehicle thefts

48 crashes

Six medical assists

50 citizen assists

20 welfare checks

Five mental health

Two frauds

Nine disorderlies

Six attempted suicides (adult)

One attempted suicide (juvenile)

Three shoplifts

Two identity thefts

One swindle

One child cruelty

One death investigation

One watercraft search and rescue

One OUI

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Township:

On January 2nd, Deputies investigated a theft in the 5400 block of Jackson Road. Approximately $54,437.99 worth of riding lawnmowers and other heavy landscaping equipment was stolen during nighttime hours.

On January 9th, a theft from a vehicle was reported in the 4800 block of Polo Fields Drive. A wallet was taken from an unlocked vehicle. The victim’s credit cards were fraudulently used at Meijer. A suspect was identified via security footage from Meijer, and the report has been turned over to the Prosecutor’s Office.

On January 10th, a vehicle was stolen from the Suburban Dealership. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys in the car. Melvindale PD later recovered the vehicle.

Between January 27th and 29th, five vehicles were broken into at the Suburban dealership on Jackson Road. Windows were broken, the keys to the lug locks were taken, and the rims were stolen from all five vehicles.

The complete January police call log can be found at the link below.