Dexter Hockey Splits Pair to Open Season

It was a tale of two games for the Dexter hockey team split a pair of games to start the season this week.

The Dreadnaughts rolled to an 8-0 blanking of Lenawee United Wednesday night, but fell to a strong Ann Arbor Pioneer squad 11-1 Thursday.

Dylan Hutchinson scored a pair of first period goals, while Joey Fracassi and Shay Ohtonen each scored one to give the Dreadnaughts a 4-0 lead after one period against Lenawee.

A scoreless second period kept the game 4-0 after two, setting up a big third period for the Dreads.

Ohtonen scored a pair of goals in the third to give him the hat trick, while Fracassi and Christian Rapp each scored one to give the Dreads the 8-0 mercy.

The Dreadnaughts were led by Ohtonen with three goals and two assists. Rapp finished with a goal and three assists, Hutchinson two goals and an assist, Fracassi two goals, Luc Chesney two assists, Gabe Burke, Jonny Rosevelt, and Jackson Cyganski one assist each.

Amanda Crundwell made her first start in net for Dexter and earned the shutout.

Pioneer jumped out to a 7-1 first period lead against the Dreads Thursday and never looked back in the win.

Burke scored the Dreads lone goal with Chesney picking up an assist.

The Dreadnaughts will return to the ice Saturday night when they host Ann Arbor Huron at Vets in Ann Arbor.