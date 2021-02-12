Dexter Girls Rout Notre Dame for Second Straight Win

A fast start lifted the Dexter girls' basketball team to its second straight win after a season opening loss this week.

The Dreadnaughts scored the first eight points of the game and never looked back as they routed Notre Dame Prep 67-24 Friday night.

Sydney Pnacek sparked the fast start with seven first quarter points as the Dreadnaughts jumped to a 13-3 lead after one quarter.

The Dreads hot shooting continued in the second with Dexter putting 25 points on the board for a 38-21 lead. Brianna Rodriguez led the second quarter surge with seven points, while Alayna Babut chipped in with six in the second.

Dexter opened the third with a 10-0 run to blow the game wide open. The Dreads held NDP to just one point in the third as the lead grew to 52-22 and the Dreads cruised to the easy win.

Pnacek finished with a team high 16 points. Babut chipped in with 12, while Rodriguez and Kylee Niswonger scored 10 each. Kayla Rivers and Shannon Shoch scored five each, Maggie Lewis four, Maddi Valentine three, Chloe Perry and Ashley Mitchell one each.

The Dreadnaughts defeated Pinckney 57-40 Thursday night to improve to 1-0 in the SEC White.

A big second quarter helped the Dreadnaughts take a 30-22 halftime lead.

A 16-9 run in the third gave Dexter a comfortable 46-29 lead heading in to the last quarter as they cruised to the win.

Babut and Pnacek scored 13 each to lead Dexter. Rivers added 11, Rodgriguez 10, Niswonger five, Valentine three points, and Shoch two.