Cass & Co. in downtown Dexter brings together fashion, style and sustainability

A love for fashion and style makes Cass & Co. a great shop, but its commitment to environmental sustainability makes it a unique one.

The shop is in downtown Dexter. It had its ribbon cutting grand opening in December. To learn more, the Sun Times News (STN) finally connected with the creative team behind the new venture.

It’s owned and operated by the mother/daughter team, Trina Voell and Cassidy Kutella.

In describing the shop, Kutella said “Cass & Co. is an Upscale Thrift & Gift Shop where style meets sustainability.”

“There’s something for everyone inside!” she said. “We offer a variety of high quality items at an affordable price. Everything from clothes, purses, shoes, decor, handmade items, jewelry and much more for the whole family. It's not just about shopping, but shopping with intention!”

“Reuse-Relove-Repurpose” is a motto of theirs.

A look inside the shop. photo by Cassidy Kutella

STN asked her what they were doing before opening the shop, Kutella said, “Before this we were preparing for this! It's been years in the making. I feel like I was born to do this and want to share it with the world.”

She said the inspiration behind “starting Cass & Co. came from a desire to merge our love for fashion and style with our commitment to environmental sustainability.”

“We want to accomplish that with a way that supports our community!” Kutella explained. “We're a destination where people can shop with purpose and find unique treasures aligned with their values. Our love for thrifting runs generations deep.”

Asking about the location, Kutella said they are proudly located in downtown Dexter.

“This was chosen as the location to start Cass & Co., due to its sense of community, there's not many places left with such a feeling, and I got the chance to live in downtown Dexter and just fell in love with this town,” she said. “We're excited to be a part of it. We're excited to support it in any possible way we can.”

STN asked if there is anything they want the community to know.

“We want the community to know that we are here to serve a greater purpose, we will support anyone in any way we can,” Kutella said. “We're more than just a store- we're creating a hub for sustainable shopping and community engagement. Cass & Co. customers are not only discovering one of a kind finds, but contributing to a larger mission of reducing waste and promoting ethical consumerism. We invite everyone to join us on the journey towards a more conscious and compassionate way of living. Reuse, Relove, Repurpose.”

The shop is at 7980 Ann Arbor St, Dexter (right behind the WISD Young Adult Services location) and it can be reached at 734-545-5431. It’s also on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Cassandcothrift.

It’s open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and closed Sunday and Monday.

Cass & Co. has a great selection. photo by Cassidy Kutella