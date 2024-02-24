Dexter Hockey Comes Up Just Short in Regional Semis

The young Dexter hockey team that had no seniors on this years squad came up just short of a big upset in the D2 Regional semifinals but fell to South Lyon Unified 3-2 Wednesday night.

South Lyon had defeated Dexter 6-1 earlier this season, but this time it was different as the Dreads battled right to the end against the strung SLU team.

A first period goal gave South Lyon the early lead, but Dexter goaltender Cade Stock was stellar in net with 35 saves to keep the Dreads close.

Dexter evened things in the second when Brody Gordon rifled a shot that got through the goaltender and snuck inside the far post to tie the game at 8:40 of the second period.

South Lyon retook the lead with 6:11 left and would make it 3-1 with 5:45 left in the third.

Dexter would get back within one when Jeremy Schroeder found the net with 2:51 left to make it 3-2, but Dexter could not get the equalizer and saw its season end with a 7-19-1 overall record.

Austin Hutchison picked up two assists for the Dreads.

Dexter reached the semifinals after blanking Ann Arbor Huron 3-0 Monday night.

Stock was stellar once again, stopping all 42 shots he faced in net for Dexter.

Hutchison had a goal and assist to lead the Dreadnaughts, while Cameron Enyedy and Cameron Lippert each scored a goal.