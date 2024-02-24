Dexter Alum Lily Witte Helps Indiana Swim and Dive Claim Big 10 Title

Dexter alum and University of Indiana freshman Lily Witte has made a big splash in the pool for the Hoosiers by helping Indiana claim the Big 10 title Saturday.

The title came down to the final event with Indiana trailing Ohio State by 1-1/2 points and the Hoosiers pulled it out when their anchor swimmer came from behind to help Indiana place second in the 400 free relay and gain the two points to beat the Buckeyes by a half point to claim the title.

Witte was one of nine IU divers to compete at the Big 10 Finals and she qualified in the A Final in two events and the B Final in a third.

Her best finish came in the 1-meter diving where she finished sixth and scored 24 points for the Hoosier.

Witte earned an eighth-place finish in the 3-meter dive and earned another 22 points for IU.

Her final event saw Witte place 14th to earn 13 points.

Witte finished with 59 points at the Finals and was the highest scoring freshman on the Indiana team.

