Dexter Take Down Bedford for First Win

After struggling the first two games of the season the Dexter basketball team saw it offense finally click as the Dreadnaughts took down Bedford 67-40 Saturday night for its first win of the season.

The triples were falling to start the game for Dexter as they sank six three-pointers in the opening quarter as the teams were tied at 18 after one.

Bedford outscored the Dreads 15-11 in the second to take a 33-29 lead into the break, but the Dexter defense locked down in the second half.

They held the Mules to just two third quarter points and the offense put 18 on the board and the Dreadnaughts took a 47-35 lead into the fourth.

The hot shooting continued in the fourth for Dexter, putting up 20 points in the final period to pull away for the big win over the Mules.

Aidan Dexter led the Dreads with 14 points, including four triples. Evan Haroldson and Cal Bavineau scored 13 each, while Ty Rychener added 11. Colin Parachek chipped in with 10 and Sam Sterlitz six.

Sterlitz was stellar on defense, shutting down the Mules big man in the second half after Wollinger had scored eight first half points.

Bavineau dished out seven assists and had four steals, while Parachek grabbed a team high eight boards and added four assists.