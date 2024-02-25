Cold-Shooting Dreads Fall to Bedford

The Dexter basketball team had a rough go of it last week with a 62-42 loss to Bedford Tuesday night.

The Dreadnaughts struggled all night with their shooting and a cold first quarter saw Bedford jump out to a 14-4 lead after one.

Dexter would get things going in the second, outscoring the Mules 18-15 to cut the lead to 29-22 at the half.

The Dreads would go cold once again in the third with Ben Murphy scoring all five of the Dreadnaughts points and Bedford would push the lead back to double-digits 40-27 after three.

Any chance of a Dexter rally in the fourth was thwarted by four triples by the Mules to seal the 62-42 win.

Murphy led Dexter with 12 points, while Jack DeMerell had eight.

Haden Harm scored seven, Scott Smith six, Garett Sharp four, Andrew Boydston three, and Jack Meeker two.

Dexter opens district action Monday night against Jackson Northwest at Ann Arbor Huron at 5:30 PM.