Dexter Clipped by SEC Red Leading Bedford

The Dexter girls’ basketball team saw its SEC Red title hopes end with a tough 43-38 loss to Red leading Bedford Tuesday night.

As has happened in the past, the Mules made a living at the free throw line against the Dreads. Bedford went to the line 28 times and made 22 to just six trips to the line for Dexter with four made on the night.

A big Alyssa Gullekson triple helped Dexter take a 9-7 lead after one quarter, but Bedford outscored the Dreads 14-12 in the second to tie the game at 21 at the break.

The Mules parade to the line started in the third when Bedford went to the charity stripe 10 times and made eight to help outscore the Dreads 12-7 to take a 33-28 lead after three.

Bedford made just one basket in the fourth, but ten more trips to the line with eight made was enough to seal the win over the Dreads.

Alena Blumberg and Kendall Cabana scored 12 each to lead the Dreads.

Harper Backus added seven, Bailey Krueger four, and Gullekson three.