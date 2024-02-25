Dexter Swim and Dive Earns Strong Fourth Place Finish at SEC Red Finals

The Dexter swim and dive team had its best showing at the SEC Finals since the Dreadnaughts moved from the SEC White to SEC Red in 2021/22.

The Dreadnaughts came home with a fourth-place finish with two top spots going to D1 top five ranked Ann Arbor Pioneer and Saline. D2 rival Skyline beat out the Dreads with 358 to Dexter’s 330.

Dexter had a massive weekend against the much larger competition with 32 Personal best times, eight season best times and nine new state cuts.

Matthew Resende led the Dreadnaughts with third place finishes in the 50 free and 100 fly with state qualifying times. He was also part of two relays that placed fourth with state cut times. Resende teamed with Anthony Kopinski, Lucas Coy, and Owen Ragnes to finish fourth in the 200 medley, and Steven Merz, Ragnes and Jude Smith in the 200 free.

Jack Haidl was fourth in the 500 free with a state cut time, while Coy was fifth in the 50 free and the 400 free relay team of Smith, Owen Dauw, Kopinski and Koy with a state cut time finished fifth.

Dylan O’Connor was sixth in the 500 free and Kopinski swam a state cut in the 100 back with a sixth place finish.

Coy was seventh in the 100 breast with a state cut time and was eighth in the 500 free, while Haidl was eighth in in the 200 free.

Kopinski was ninth in the 100 fly and Ragnes ninth in the 100 free with state cut times, while Dylan O’Connor was ninth in the 200 free.

Earning tenth-place finishes were Ragnes in the 50 free, Felix Davis diving, and Liam MacNeil 500 free, while eleventh place finishes went to Dauw in the 200 free, Smith the 100 free with a state cut time, and the 200 free relay team of Eric Smaby, Dauw, MacNeil, and D. O’Connor.

Twelfth place finishes went to the 200-medley relay team of Reed Kinney, Haidl, R. O’Connor, and Merz, MacNeil 200 free, R. O’Connor 200 IM, Dauw 100 fly, and the 400 free relay team of Smaby, D. O’Connor, MacNeil, and Haidl.

David Kull was 13th in diving and Kinney 13th

in the back, while Merz was 15th in the 100 fly, Smaby 15th

in the 100 free, and Kinney 16th in the 200 IM.