Dexter Swim and Dive Sweeps Tecumseh

The Dexter swim and dive team improved to 6-0 on the season after sweeping all 12 events against Tecumseh to take down the Indians 131-25 on Senior Night for the Dreadnaughts.

Matthew Resende picked up four first place finishes for the Dreadnaughts to lead the way. He won the 500 free and was part of all three winning relay teams. He teamed with Adam Hauser, Clayton Kinnard, and Leo Varitek to win the 200-medley; Lucas Greatorex, Tristan Lorincz, and Stuart Bovich to win the 200 free, and Varitek, Dylan O’Connor, and Hauser to win the 400 free.

Along with the 200-medley, Kinnard won the 50 free and 100 back.

Cole Warren won the diving, while Lorincz won the 200 free, Bovich the 200 IM, O;Connor the 100 butterfly, Varitek the 100 free, and Grady Wheeler the 100 breast.