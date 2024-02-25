Iron Dread Varsity Girls and Boys Teams Claim Regional Titles

Dexter's Iron Dread Powerlifting team hosted its fourth annual MHSPLA Regional Saturday and both the varsity girls and boys team earned regional titles and qualified for the state finals at Lake Orion in March.

The varsity girls earned 92 points to beat out Grass Lake with 80.

Elena Burns had the highest total of the day for all the girls in the regional with a squat, bench, and dead lift total 690 pounds to win the 220 pound weight class.

Maiah Dunham won the 105-pound weight class with a total of 490, while Grace Mendez won 114 with 495, and Lourdes Patierno 198 with a total of 590.

Katelyn Steinbrecher was second at 148 with lift totals of 515, while Reagan Goldstein was third at 123 with 405.

Rachel Rascol was fourth at 148 with 450, Teagan Monroe fourth at 181 with 525, and Bianca Akba fourth at 198 with 410.

The JV girls finished fourth.

Chandler Lackey was first at 114 with 410 and Clara Lamb first at 155 with lifts of 530.

Rebecca Beauchamp was fourth at 165 with lifts of 420.

The varsity boys won with 95 points to beat Coldwater with 76.

Trevor Jankovic was the leading lifter with a total of 1245 pounds to win the 275 pound division.

Alexander Palm won the SHW with 1125 and Ben Baldwin won 165 with 925.

Noah Fernando was second at 155 with lifts totaling 945, Carter Haist second at 207 with 1040 and Leo Mitchell second at 220 with 1015.

Aiden Fitzgerald was third a 132 with 645, Grant Goodrich third at 181 with 1080, Sam Behnke third at 207 with 1040, and Cam Clark third at SHW with 1090.

Fourth place finishes went to Jacob Alvarado with 1030 at 207, JT Bonilla 935 at 220, and Ryan Clark 705 at 194.

The JV boys finished second.

Picking up wins were John Michael Jerome with 1055 at 181, Kyle Sislo 940 at 194, Ethan McDonnough 940 at 220, and Cooper Wylie 1055 at 275.

Second place finishes went to Paul Cipolla 665 at 123, Joshua Burby 670 at 155, and Mason Schoen 855 at 165.

Third place finishers were Henry Novak-Messick 600 at 123, Gavin Heichel 670 at 145, Mateo Kipke 890 at 242, and Connor Granger 665 at 155.