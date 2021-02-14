Dexter Hockey Blanks Huron

The Dexter hockey team bounced back from its first loss of the season to rout Ann Arbor Huron 8-0 Saturday night.

Niko Michos and Nick Berenson scored their first career goals as the Dreadnaughts took a 5-0 lead after one.

Amanda Crudwell earned her second shutout in net for the Dreadnaughts. She made a huge save of a Huron breakaway late in the first period to keep the River Rats off the board.

Eight different Dreads scored goals on the night.

Jacob Hofe, Dylan Hutchison, Gabe Burke, Shay Ohtonen, Christian Rapp, and Jonathan Rosevelt each scored for Dexter.

Joey Fracassi had three assists, while Ryan Kniesteadt had two. Hofe, Rosevelt, Jackson Cyganski, Jackson Fawcett, Hutchison, Burke, Rapp, and Crudwell picked up assists for the Dreadnaughts.