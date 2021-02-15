Virtual Public Mtg: Zeeb and Liberty Roundabout

From Washtenaw County Road Commission

WHAT: Intersection of Zeeb Road and Liberty Road Roundabout Virtual Meeting

WHEN: Monday, March 1, 2021, 11 a.m.

WHERE: Online: https://bit.ly/wcrcprojectmeeting

By Touchtone Phone: (929) 205-6099, Meeting ID: 879 2332 8754

WHY: The Washtenaw County Road Commission will hold a virtual project information meeting regarding a single-lane roundabout that will be constructed at the intersection of Zeeb Rd and Liberty Rd in Scio Township later this summer.

During construction, the intersection will be closed to all traffic for approximately 6 – 8 weeks.

The virtual public meeting will be held via Zoom on Monday, March 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. There will be a brief presentation followed by time for questions from the audience. A recording of the meeting will be posted to wcroads.org after the meeting ends.

Click here to learn more about joining the virtual meeting.

CONTACT: If you have any questions concerning this project, please contact Elena Yadykina, project manager, (734) 327-6675, yadykinae@wcroads.org.

WCRC will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes or printed material being presented at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities upon a 5-business day notice. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact Emily Kizer, communications manager, by phone (734) 327-6646 or by email kizere@wcroads.org.