WISD Receives 2021 SET SEG Education Excellence Award

Some good news announced by the Washtenaw Intermediate School District:

Washtenaw Intermediate School District (WISD) has been named one of ten 2021 Education Excellence Award winners and has received a $2,500 grant for their program, Low Incidence, High Impact Early Education. Travis Van Tighem of SET SEG informed the WISD Board of Education of the award at their regular board meeting on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. The Education Excellence Awards are hosted by the SET SEG Foundation in partnership with the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB). In addition to the grant, award recipients receive an “Education Excellence Winner” road sign and commemorative trophy to proudly display their accomplishment.

“The goal in our High Point A-3 preschool classroom has always been to look like every other preschool classroom, but we needed some help to make sure our materials, books, and toys were accessible for even the most challenging little bodies,” shared Ashley Robinson, Speech Language Pathologist, who supports Washtenaw ISD’s High Point program for students with severe and multiple disabilities. “Thanks to this award, we’ll be able to make that dream a reality for our program’s youngest learners!”

Launched in 2018, the Low Incidence, High Impact Early Education Program targets elementary students with significant multiple impairments and focuses on communication as a foundation to spur independence in these students’ lives. The primary goal of the program is to allow all students, no matter their impairment, to learn and communicate through play and exploration, learning in an environment where their individual needs are celebrated and supported through accessible materials. The purchase of these materials will allow students to better transition back to their home districts and become individual participants in their school and community.

“It’s an honor for us to recognize Washtenaw ISD and their educators, and to help support and advance their special program’s efforts,” said John Hagel, SET SEG Foundation Interim Executive Director. “Dedicated, passionate teachers and staff in public schools are what help provide opportunities to learn, grow and build brighter, stronger futures for students in our communities and state.”

The SET SEG Foundation is a branch of SET SEG, a risk management organization serving Michigan public schools. The SET SEG Foundation is fueled by its mission to enable students to pursue enrichment opportunities that advance learning, leadership and civic responsibility by providing services, scholarships, grants and financial support directly to Michigan public schools and Michigan public school students. For more information about the SET SEG Foundation, visit www.setseg.org/foundation.

The WISD is the educational service agency for Washtenaw County, Michigan, serving nine public school districts and the public school academies in the greater Ann Arbor region. Thanks to the generosity of voters, WISD is currently rebuilding its High Point School so students with severe and multiple disabilities will have a high-quality learning environment designed to meet their unique needs for years to come. For more information, visit www.washtenawisd.org.