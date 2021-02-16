Play Ball! Dexter Little League Registration Now Open

Registration for the 2021 Dexter Little League Spring Season is open. You can register with the links below or directly on the Dexter Little League Website. Dexter Little League offers baseball and softball for boys and girls from T-ball through Majors. Here are some questions we've received that may be helpful for you: Do you have a safety plan in place to address COVID-19? Yes, Dexter Little League has a comprehensive safety awareness program that includes "Return to Play" guidelines for COVID-19. These documents can be found at www.dexterlittleleague.com When does the season start and end? Games begin the week of April 19 and closing day is Saturday, June 12. There are no games Memorial Day weekend. What if my child has never played before? We welcome players of all skill levels in all divisions. Our league policies ensure that every one plays. Where are games played? We play at Creekside Quad Fields, Mill Creek Middle School fields, Hudson Mills fields or Steffey Field (located at PEACE Lutheran Church on Jackson Road). What equipment do we need? Players need a glove, but if that's an obstacle, let us know and we'll see if we can help. Players are provided with uniforms. Each team is also provided bats and helmets, although many players like to have their own. When does registration close? February 21, 2021. Can I help? Absolutely. Teams need coaches, assistant coaches, scorekeepers, and often some extra hands. You can indicate your interest when you register your child. New coaches are welcome too! Should I register my child for Dexter Little League? Yes! It's going to be a great season! Players must live within the Dexter Community School boundaries or attend Dexter Schools in order to play Dexter Little League. Players must register for their appropriate Little League age which can be determined by reviewing the age charts on the Dexter little League website at www.dexterlittleleague.com Requests to play up or down a division must be made in writing to the Player Agent Neale Danridge, via playeragent@dexterlittleleague.com Players must be registered with the correct DOB, Not doing so will make your player not eligible for the 2021 DLL season. DLL reserves the right to check birth certificates at the player evaluation. Evaluations are on Saturday March 6 (starting at 9a - schedule TBD) at Peace Lutheran Church. Due to limited capacity of indoor evaluation facilities, evaluations ONLY apply to the following baseball and softball athletes: players new to our league (except new Tball players), players moving from Tball to Machine Pitch, and players moving from Machine Pitch to Minors. Prior evaluation scores will be used for all other athletes We are asking all parents to complete a skills survey about their player (in the event we are unable to hold any indoor evaluations). Realizing your child may not have thrown the ball since last year, please just provide your best estimate. Dexter Little League is committed to making baseball & softball available to all families and has financial assistance options available. Email playeragent@dexterlittleleague.com or president@dexterlittleleague.com for more information. Regular registration closes on February 20; $25 late fee is assessed after that date. The season will be played with a COVID Safety Plan in place that will be adapted to the conditions we face during the season. Please note that they will likely include mask requirements and limited spectators at DLL events, along with self-screening for COVID before attending any DLL event. The requirements will be based on using Dexter Community School facilities, as well as regulations outlined by Little League International and our local, state & federal governments. These safety guidelines will be communicated out prior to the season, and failure to follow the guidelines will result in the player being removed from the league without refund. We appreciate your understanding. We are aware that you are asked to acknowledge the Little League Privacy Policy in two different places in the registration process; at this time we aren't able to remove one of the questions. More information including costs and scheduling can be found at www.dexterlittleleague.com