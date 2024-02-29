Dexter Community Unveils Spring 2024 Catalog for a Season of Fun Learning and Growth

New Year's and spring are the two most significant seasons of the year for personal change. According to the calendar, spring is almost here. According to some of our recent weather, spring has already sprung. Either way, the season often brings a hibernal itch to get out and do something engaging and fun. If that’s you, keep reading.

The Dexter Community Education Spring 2024 Catalog is out, detailing a wide range of adult and youth enrichment and recreation programs available for the Dexter School District community.

Key points include:

Registration Information: Online registration opens on March 2nd at 8 AM. The catalog provides detailed instructions for course registration, including logging in, selecting courses, and payment methods.

Registration Deadlines: Classes are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Unless otherwise noted, the course registration deadline is one week before the class begins.

Scholarship Funds: Dexter Community Education offers need-based scholarships for Dexter School District students, covering up to $100 for one class based on eligibility criteria, such as qualifying for free or reduced lunch.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA): The program encourages participation from everyone and requests individuals needing assistance to contact them at least a week in advance.

Youth Sports & Recreation: The catalog lists various youth sports and recreation programs, including swimming lessons, running club, lacrosse for middle school girls, kidokinetics programs, Michigan Thunder Soccer Academy, field hockey, and high school boys club volleyball.

Youth Enrichment: Enrichment programs include Theater After School, Bricks4Kidz, Chess Scholars, Mad Science, and Young Rembrandts drawing classes.

Adult Recreation & Enrichment: Adult programs include basketball, yoga classes with different focuses, Canine Companion Dog Training, and a Boater Safety course.

School Age Care: Dexter Community Education provides after school care and non-school day special programs for Young 5 through Grade 6, including information about Camp Dexter for summer care.

Facility Rentals: The catalog also details how the public can rent Dexter Community Schools' facilities outside of school hours.

The catalog provides comprehensive information on the available programs, including descriptions, schedules, and how to apply for scholarships or financial assistance. It is a valuable resource for community members interested in engaging in educational, recreational, and enrichment activities.

The Dexter Community Education Spring 2024 Catalog can be found at the link below.