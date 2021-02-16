Lady Dreads Shut Down Milford

The Dexter girls basketball teams used a stellar defensive effort to glide by Milford 40-16 Tuesday night.

The Dreadnaughts held Milford to single digits in the first two quarters and builts a 17-7 lead at the half.

Sydney Pnacek scored five points in the third quarter to help extend the Dexter lead to 25-12 after three.

Dexter would pull away in the fourth by outscoring Milford 15-4 for the win.

Pnacek scored a team high 10 points, followed by Shannon Schoch with nine.

Maddi Valentine added six points, while Brianna Rodriguez and Alayna Babut score four each. Kylee Niswonger chipped in with three points, while Chloe Perry and Kayla Rivers scored two each.

The Dreadnaughts return to action Thursday night when they travel to Adrian for a SEC White matchup.