Residential Developments in Scio and Dexter Townships are Beginning to Take Shape

Two new residential developments are moving along in the Dexter community. One is off of Jackson Road in Scio Township and the other is just getting underway near N. Territorial Road in Dexter Township.

The development on Jackson Road is right near the Baker Road intersection. It’s called Woodview Commons. When approved by Scio Township, the plan stated the site is 90.6 acres and the developer is proposing to bring three properties of vacant land together for a project that would have commercial and residential elements.

It’s expected to consist of 48,000 square feet of flex retail space, a 150 unit senior care facility, a self-storage facility and a mixture of residential housing-types, including: stacked flats (252 units), attached ranches (113) and townhomes (59 units).

The commercial development would encompass 15 acres while 75 acres will be devoted to residential and natural features preservation. 56 acres of open space areas, including woodland and wetland preservation, are planned for.

In Dexter Township, near the intersection of N. Territorial and Dexter Townhall roads, site work has started at the residential development planned to be called Hillside Acres. The plan calls for the construction of 48 single family homes on the 92 acres of land. There will be two roads for the development, but one will be emergency use only, and Dexter Township officials said the intention is for people to enter and exit routinely from the entrance on Dexter Townhall Road.

A look at the work underway for Hillside Acres, near the Dexter Townhall Road entrance. photo by Lonnie Huhman

The housing types for this development include ranches, two-stories, first floor master bedrooms, front garages and side garages. The development will connect to the Multi Lake Water and Sewer district.

The Hillside Acres plan. image courtesy of Dexter Township