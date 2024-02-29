A Virtual Public Meeting Scheduled for a Webster Township road project

A date has yet to be determined for the actual work, but a virtual public meeting about the N. Territorial Road and Webster Church Road Safety Improvements has been scheduled.

The project area is located in Webster Township and the work is happening on N. Territorial Rd between Mast and Webster Church roads. The virtual meeting is set for noon on Thursday, March 7. The meeting will be an opportunity for the public to learn more about the project.

According to the Washtenaw County Road Commission, the project plan is to add a Center Left-Turn Lane, do a Culvert Replacement, installation of a Traffic Signal, conduct Roadside Safety Improvements and upgrade Traffic Signs.

During construction, the WCRC said traffic will be maintained on N. Territorial Road with a temporary traffic signal and lane closures.

The WCRC said Webster Church Road will be closed to all traffic, north and south of the intersection, and a detour will be posted. The closure is expected to be in place for approximately eight weeks, weather pending.

The virtual public meeting will be held via Zoom. There will be a brief presentation followed by time for questions from the audience. A recording of the meeting will be posted to the project web page after the meeting.

If you have any questions concerning this project, please contact Becky Houle, project manager, at (734) 327-6678, or via email at houleb@wcroads.org.

To learn about joining the meeting, follow this link: https://www.wcroads.org/joining-a-virtual-board-meeting/