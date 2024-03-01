The Encore Presents a Tribute to Women in Jazz, March 8 & 9

Paying homage to luminaries such as Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan, and Etta James, to name a few iconic jazz figures, award-winning jazz vocalist, Tammy McCann, takes us on an unforgettable musical journey, March 8th and 9th for The Encore’s Tribute to Women in Jazz.

“The concert will be a celebration of the indelible mark left by female jazz musicians throughout history.” says Encore’s Director of Marketing, Jessica Grové. “We are thrilled to welcome back the magnificent Tammy McCann, who just last year wowed our audiences taking center stage with Kahil El’Zabar.”

Tammy McCann, named “Person of the Year in Jazz” by The Chicago Tribune, is an internationally recognized jazz vocalist whose powerful, sultry, and soulful voice paints pictures and tells stories by merging classical vocal technique and gospel aesthetic with jazz to create a sound that is completely her own. Arts critic Howard Reich called McCann’s voice “a voice that inspires wonder!” NPR’s A1 recently featured Ms. McCann on their new series called An Artist You Should Know, where they feature under the radar artists that deserves mainstream recognition. https://the1a.org/segments/an-artist-you-should-know-tammy-mccann/

“Tammy is simply mesmerizing. She is one of those rare talents that is endlessly captivating to listen to and to watch.” exclaimed Grové.

McCann has performed with Ramsey Lewis, Willie Pickens, and Von Freeman and toured as a “Raelette” with the great Ray Charles. In addition, she has thrilled audiences at some of the nation’s premier jazz venues including Birdland, the Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Dizzy’s Club Coca Cola, and recently at Ann Arbor’s Blue Llama. She recently released her sixth studio album, entitled, “Do I Move You?” to rave reviews.

The concert, which kicks off Women’s History Month, serves as a powerful reminder of the invaluable contributions of women in jazz, celebrating the immense talent, resilience, and innovation of women throughout the history of jazz, giving them the recognition they deserve in a historically male-dominated field.

The Encore’s Tribute Series is generously sponsored by Dexter’s Pub.

Tribute: Women in Jazz will perform in The Maas at The Encore. Tickets can be purchased through The Encore’s box office at 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI, by calling 734-268-6200 or by visiting their website at https://theencoretheatre.org/event/women-in-jazz/

Regular tickets range from $36-$46, with $20 student/industry rush tickets at the door (subject to availability).