Dexter Community Schools’ Graduation Rate is One of the Highest in Michigan

Sometimes there’s no denying the numbers and data, and that’s the case with some recent news out of Dexter High School when it comes to the graduation rate.

In a message to the school community, Dexter Community Schools (DCS) Superintendent Chris Timmis took some time out to cite a few important points of pride.

“Dexter Community Schools deeply cares about the success of our students and our partnership with our community,” Timmis said in the Feb. 23 message. “This is evidenced in how we collaborate with our community and the success of our students. For example, Dexter Community Schools is proud to announce that we continue to have the highest 4-year graduation rate of any school district in Washtenaw County and one of the highest in the state.”

Timmis said the most recent data was released late this past month by MI School Data or mischooldata.org, which bills itself as Michigan’s Official Education Data Source.

It said 99 percent of all DCS students graduate on time. Neighboring districts Saline and Chelsea were at 94 percent while the statewide average is 82 percent, according to MI School Data.

“We also have the highest 4-year graduation rate for our students with disabilities in the county and one of the highest in the state,” Timmis said citing the data.

He said 97 percent of their students with disabilities graduate high school on-time.

“This is evidence of our collective belief in ALL kids at DCS,” Timmis said in the message. “We are so proud of our teachers, staff, students, and community efforts to support the success of our students!”

According to the DCS website, Dexter High School’s enrollment is at 1,106 while there were 248 students in the 2022-2023 graduation class.