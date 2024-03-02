Dexter’s Mitten Fitness Takes on the 2024 CrossFit Open with Community and Competition

Mitten Fitness in Dexter, under the leadership of Coach/Owner Colby Buswell, has geared up for the exhilarating 2024 CrossFit Open competition, which commenced on February 29th. This annual competition is a landmark event for many in the fitness community, drawing participants globally to compete in a series of challenging workouts over three weeks.

The CrossFit Open, known for its worldwide participation, is the initial phase in the CrossFit Games season, where athletes of all skill levels test their mettle in three undisclosed workouts. Workouts are revealed each Thursday of the competition.

While the routine is grueling, Mitten Fitness keeps the atmosphere light. “We definitely stress the Open competition more as a fun benchmark event to note how you’ve improved from year to year,” says Buswell.

Mitten Fitness Owner Colby Buswell is passionate about your health and wellness and how positive social connections can strengthen them. Photo by Michelle Brasseur.

Mollie McGuire is one of the coaches at Mitten Fitness and sees how the gym’s strong social connections are a catalyst for exercise, especially with special events like the Open. “The Open is another really great reason for us to come together and cheer each other on,” she explains. “It brings us together as a gym.”

Although not affiliated with CrossFit, Mitten Fitness has embraced the Open with open arms, offering a twist to the event. The gym has scheduled the 24.1 Open Event workout during all class times and additional Friday afternoon/evening event heats.

The 24.1 workout was announced to a worldwide audience on Thursday, February 29th, at 3:00 pm. The Open’s first workout involves two common exercises in the Crossfit Universe: 1) A dumbbell snatch, where a dumbbell is hoisted by a single arm from the floor and snapped to a straight arm overhead—weight: 50# men, 35# women. 2) Burpees, the bane of any workout where the athlete drops to the floor, does a pushup and jumps back up. That’s one burpee.

Athletes officially competing have until Monday to record their scores by doing the following:

21 snatches with one arm --> 21 burpees --> 21 snatches with the other arm --> 21 burpees AND THEN the same pattern doing 15--> 15--> 15--> 15, AND THEN 9--> 9--> 9--> 9. That’s 90 snatches each and 90 burpees, with 15 minutes to do it.

This is where the magic of scaling it down comes into play. Don’t want to do burpees? Do pushups. Don’t like pushups? Do squats. Don’t want to do the 21-15-9 scheme? Do 12-9-6. Here’s where the coaches earn their weight in gold. They pair you up with movements that fit you. Whatever you settle on, just know the other gym members are pulling for you (figuratively, not literally).

Owner/Coach Colby Buswell scores another Mitten Fitness Coach, Josh Fink, on the quality of his reps for official entry into the 2022 CrossFit Open. Most members do not officially enter the Open and don’t take themselves too seriously, as Buswell’s costume suggests. Photo by Cat Carty-Buswell.

“I’d say not being affiliated and not putting any pressure out there to register officially helps break through any apprehension of trying the Open workouts,” observes Buswell.

The competitive workouts are designed for elite athletes, but every member, regardless of skill level, can participate in this benchmarking opportunity. Many, if not most, participating athletes scale the workout to their ability, a regular practice for most members at Mitten Fitness. Athletes in all stages of ability and drive workout together. “You do you” is often heard around the gym as encouragement.

Adding to the excitement of the Open, Mitten Fitness will host its "Friday Night Lights" event on March 1st, fostering a community atmosphere with heat times starting at 4 pm. The gym promises an evening of socializing with beverages and pizza from the local favorite, Raterman's Bread Haus & Bistro. Members and spectators alike are encouraged to contribute snacks or desserts and enjoy a night of fitness and camaraderie. The gym frequently finds a reason to socialize throughout the year, adding to the inclusive camaraderie that makes it so popular.

Community is at the heart of competition. If you ask around at Mitten, it doesn’t matter if you’re curling a 40 lb. dumbbell or a 5 lb. dumbbell. It doesn’t matter if you’re benching 225 lbs. or 35 lbs. Maybe you walk most of the 400-meter run. It just doesn’t matter. What’s important is that you’re here with them.

“We stress the social aspect of the gym much more than you might expect of a gym and use that sense of community to motivate rather than grade or compare an athlete’s performance,” says Buswell. “This approach is naturally more inclusive and encourages even new members of any level to give it a try.”

“It is achievable for all levels and really drives you top ush to be your best,” echoes McGuire.