Dexter Girls’ Roll Past Huron in Regular Season Finale

The Dexter girls’ basketball team wrapped up its regular season with a big 64-21 win over Ann Arbor Huron Tuesday night.

The Dreadnaughts rolled to a huge first half lead and never looked back in the rout of the River Rats.

Alena Blumberg scored ten, while Bailey Krueger and Kendall Cabana had five each to help the Dreads to a 20-5 lead after one quarter.

The Dreads continued to pour it on in the second with seven more points by Blumberg and Kendall added five points to push the lead to 41-12 at halftime and they would roll in the second half.

Blumberg finished with a team-high 17 points to lead Dexter.

Cabana added 13 points, while Krueger chipped in with ten. Harper Backus and Alyssa Gullekson added six points, Addison Wylie four, Addison Streetman and Lizzy Lewis three each, and Heidi Fuchs two.

The Dreadnaughts finish the regular season with a 15-7 record. They host the D1 district this week and will face the winner of Jackson and Ann Arbor Skyline Wednesday night at 5:30 PM.