Choices Are Chores

It’s true confession time my friends. I don’t make my bed unless we have guests coming over. My wife will tell you I’ve improved, but far from perfect when it comes to doing dishes and keeping the kitchen clean after I cook. Laundry is a constant chore. Our family shares chores. Even our 14-year-old does laundry, dishes, cat boxes and the lawn in summer. Chores aren’t very much fun, I guess that’s why they are called chores. We do them because they are simply things that must be done.

From an early age, I remember taking out the trash, picking up dog poo (can I say poo in my articles? Sorry Chuck!) and mowing the lawn as a kid. For my toils I received an allowance (not to mention an unsuspecting surprise or two when missing a spot or two of the aforementioned poo when cutting the grass). It wasn’t much, but we didn’t have much, so it was all good. Everyone pitched in to do their part.

My friends, as members of The Tribe of Up, we have chores to do as well. We have the chore of advocating for more joy every chance we can. We have the chore of choosing nice. After all, it is free! We have the chore of finding times, places, and people to offer some of our acquired emotional currency. All chores. The difference is, they are also choices. It’s kind of funny really. Since I have been writing these little articles, I find myself having many, many more days where I make a conscious choice to be up. To be positive. To not allow negative influences to have a voice. Here I am trying to help spread a little up for people, to help them navigate all the bombarding negativity out there and I have gone and helped myself. Crazy, huh?

Some chores, like cleaning out the refrigerator, from time to time are very necessary. Some, like taking out the trash, are necessary much more often. We still choose to do them. In that same manner, we may be having a terrible day or some bad has befallen us. Choosing the chore of being nice to others can be daunting. It is still a choice I hope all of us in the tribe make. It isn’t always as easy as snapping your fingers and instantly pretending the bad isn’t there. It’s knowing the bad is there and being nice anyways. That is what makes it a chore, dear friends. When I chose this article’s name, I did it with a very specific intent. To call it a tribe means we are all in this together. We are here to help and lift each other up. Friends who are friends only when things are going great aren’t really friends at all. Friends are who you call on when the bad closes in all around us. A tribe can help those in need. They can help with the chores. When a bad day hits you with all it’s might, who’s in your tribe? Who is willing to help you up and help you with your chores?

Right here. I will. I know many, many people who read this article each week. I know many who listen to the Tribe of Up podcast (Spotify Tribe of Up.) We are here for you. We are here for each other. These articles are in the paper every week and they go online (Facebook Tribe of Up) shortly after the paper is published. I would like to offer an invitation to post the phrase “chore helper” in the comments on our Facebook page to let people know you are a tribe member who is willing to help. It may be as simple as listening to someone. It may be offering a ride or a meal. Chores are choices my friends. Our world seems to be spinning more and more chaotically by the day. It is our chore, our responsibility to help those who need it. I’m a chore helper. Who is with me?

Steve Gwisdalla is a Dexter resident and the Owner, Chief Chore Helper, Vice President of Up, and Bedmaking Apprentice at Better Place Consulting, a success coaching organization. If you need help with the chore of being up, reach out to him at steve@betterplacemgmt.com.