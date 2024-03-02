Dexter’s Joyce Fourth at State Wrestling Finals

Dexter’s Matthew Joyce made his second straight trip to the awards stand after a fourth-place finish at 150-pounds at the MHSAA D1 state finals at Ford Field in Detroit this weekend.

The fourth-place finish is a one spot improvement from last season when Joyce finished fifth.

Joyce opened with a pin but dropped a tough 4-3 decision in the quarterfinals. Joyce led 3-1 with just under 50 seconds left when his opponent got an escape and a takedown with nine seconds left in the match for the win. He bounced back with a 6-4 win and a pin before pulling out a 2-1 win to move to the third-place match. Joyce battled hard but fell by a pin in the third period.

Joyce finishes the season with a 49-4 record.

Photos by Dawn McCann