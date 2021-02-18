Dexter Wrestling Wins Three at Fowlerville Quad

The Dexter wrestling team has had a strong opening to the 2021 season by going a combined 5-1 at its first two quad meets of the year.

The Dreadnaughts went 3-0 at the Fowlerville quad Wednesday night. They swept Fowlerville 37-33, Ionia 53-30, and Dansville 51-23.

The Fowlerville match came down to the very end. Dexter led 28-27 with three matches to go. Brenden Valerio picked up a 4-1 win at 189 to make it 31-27 and Sean White clinched the match with a pin at 215.

The match of the night came at 130 in the Dansville match. Elijah Yount fell behind 13-1 against the Aggie wrestler, but was able to turn it around and get a pin.

Yount, Jacob Joyce, Valerio, and White picked up three wins each to lead the Dreadnaughts. Justin Krill, Conner Fischer, and Noah Drummond each picked up two wins, while Colby Clark, Kyle Scafasci, and William Ketzka each had one win.

The Dreadnaughts went 2-1 at the Pinckney quad February 12. The defeated Three Rivers 48-36, Pinckney 42-38, and fell to Dearborn Crestwood 56-22.

Drummond and Joyce picked up two wins each, while Kril, Scafasci, Valerio, Kletzka, and Matther Joyce each won one. Individual results were not available for the Three Rivers match.