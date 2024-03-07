Join the March in Dexter's Bicentennial Celebration

Dexter is gearing up for an extraordinary celebration that promises to weave together the past, present, and future in a colorful tapestry of pride and enthusiasm.

This June 22nd, the streets of Dexter will come alive with a parade unlike any other, marking 200 years of the town's rich heritage. Event organizer and community luminary Steve Feinman has laid out a vision that's as ambitious as it is heartwarming.

Imagine a procession where each step taken is a step back in time, tracing the journey of Dexter from its inception in 1824 by Samuel Dexter to the thriving community it is today. This is the essence of the "March Through Time" concept, an epic parade that invites you to be a part of Dexter's unfolding story.

From the first echo of boots as the honor guard leads the way, the parade will unfurl Dexter's storied past with vivid reenactments and elaborate displays. The living saga begins with Samuel Dexter's visionary land purchase in 1824.

By 1829, Dexter's voice was etched in print with its first newspaper, heralding a new era just before the Mill Creek Settlement was officially named Dexter. Education planted its roots in 1831 with the building of the first school, closely followed by the gathering of spiritual communities, marking Dexter not just as a place of commerce but of community and faith.

The skyline changed in 1840 with the construction of the iconic Gordon Hall by Samuel Dexter, a landmark that testified to Dexter's burgeoning importance, further cemented by the arrival of the railroad and St. Joseph's Catholic Parish the following year.

The parade will honor Dexter's courage and sacrifice with the recognition of its Union Guard in the Civil War, highlighting the bravery of Colonel Harrison Jeffords at Gettysburg. The Dexter Leader's inception in 1869 marks the start of a new chapter, with progress signaled by the telegraph in 1872 and the opening of the ever-popular Dexter Cider Mill in 1886, which still operates today.

The dawn of the 20th century brought electrification, communication, and utilities, laying the groundwork for modern conveniences and community safety with the formation of the volunteer fire department in 1916 and the organization of Boy and Girl Scouts, fostering a spirit of service and leadership in Dexter's youth.

As we march through the decades, the timeline brings us to the civic and community milestones of the 20th and 21st centuries—from the paving of streets and the establishment of the Lions Club to the revitalization efforts that shaped Dexter's charming downtown, the chartering of service clubs, and the building of schools that nurture future generations.

The parade will not only reminisce about the EF-3 tornado that tested Dexter's resilience in 2012 but also celebrate its recovery and growth, culminating in Dexter's transition to a city in 2014.

But this parade is more than just a backward glance. It's a bridge to the present and a nod to the future, showcasing the vibrant civic groups, school teams, and community organizations that carry Dexter's legacy forward. It's an open invitation to every individual and group that embodies Dexter's spirit, from its founding families to the change-makers and businesses of today.

Yet, for this grand vision to unfold, it calls for the hands and hearts of the community to come together. The parade committee is casting a wide net, seeking participants from across Dexter's spectrum: historic settler families, representatives of era-specific farm equipment and animals, civic groups of yesteryear and today, and anyone ready to celebrate Dexter's journey from its roots to its blossoming present.

The success of this monumental event hinges on collective effort and enthusiasm. Volunteers are the lifeblood of this endeavor, with opportunities ranging from recruiting participants to managing the parade's flow, setting up the route, and providing vehicles for the parade's many riders and displays.

This is more than a call to action; it's an invitation to be part of something extraordinary. If your heart beats for Dexter and you yearn to contribute to this milestone celebration, mark your calendars for an informative meeting at the Dexter District Library on Thursday, March 21st, at 7:00 pm. Alternatively, reach out directly to Steve Feinman, the parade's visionary organizer, at 504 909 5383 or sfeinman1824dexter@gmail.com to find out how you can make history.