Dexter Girls Roll into District Finals

The Dexter girls' basketball team used a big second half to blow open a close game and roll to a 64-38 win over Jackson in the D1 district semifinals Wednesday night.

The Dreadnaughts will face Ann Arbor Pioneer Friday night at 7:00PM for a chance at their second straight district title.

Dexter jumped out early thanks to a pair of three-pointers by Kendall Cabana to take a 15-7 lead after one.

The Dreads lead would continue to grow in the second, but the Vikings would rally back and cut the Dexter lead to 25-24 at the half.

Dexter blew the game open in the third with the help of five triples in the quarter.

Alena Blumberg hit a pair of three's and scored ten in the quarter, while Cabana, Addison Chase, and Alyssa Gullekson each hit one to help the Dreads outscore Jackson 23-9 to take a 48-33 lead after three.

Blumberg continued her hot shooting and added 11 more points in the fourth for a team high 30 on the night as Dexter pulled away for the win.

Cabana finished with nine points and Chase eight for the Dreads. Gullekson and Harper Backus scored five each, Addison Streetman and Heidi Fuchs two apiece, and Lizzie Lewis one.

Dexter improved to 16-7 overall on the season and will face a Pioneer team that they split a pair of games with during the regular season Friday night in Dexter at 7:00 PM.