Dexter Township continues to explore single hauler trash/recycling service

A single hauler trash proposal would be a big thing for Dexter Township, that’s why township officials are looking to continue to keep residents in the loop as they explore this idea.

A coffee chat meeting on this topic is coming up on March 20.

In an “in the loop” update to the community, township officials said “This is a very large project for our township and may impact every resident on some level. Our intent is to continue listening to the residents, to understand what you need and want. We are moving slowly and deliberately as we gather information to put together the RFP (request for proposal).”

The township has had a short questionnaire on its website looking for feedback from residents about the proposal. To date, as of late last month, the township had 445 residents respond, with a 79 percent saying they would utilize single hauler services with 47 percent seeking curbside trash and recycle services, 26 percent trash only and 12 percent opting out of all curbside services.

“These numbers were also supported in the Master Plan survey results, many residents are calling for single hauler to reduce our road traffic and improve services,” township officials said in the “in the loop” message.

In the update message, the township explained why they are exploring this topic.

“One of our jobs as Township Trustees is to explore options for service to our residents to improve and maintain our township. Single hauler can often obtain improved services if/when a vendor can service many homes in a single area. With that thought in mind we are also working in conjunction with Lyndon Township to increase the possible number of service sites. Accompanying the improved services, we can also address less wear and tear on our roads due to the fact that garbage vehicles frequently report to be some of the heaviest vehicles on the roads. Some of our subdivisions and neighborhoods have 2-5 trucks per week covering an area. Another issue is to fully support the WWRA, currently not all curbside recycling collection is directed to this facility, we wish to support them. No decisions have been made to date on what services will be offered, what the cost will be or who the vendor will be. These questions will be addressed in the RFP results much later this year.”

Township officials said at this stage, they are still gathering and refining information, final decision making is months ahead. They hope resident can join their first Coffee Chat on this topic at 6:30 p.m. on March 20.

The event will be held at Dexter Township Hall, 6880 Dexter-Pinckney Road.