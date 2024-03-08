Scio Township has a proposed budget plan for the coming fiscal year

After a planning process over the past few months, a budget plan has been created for Scio Township’s upcoming fiscal year, which begins April 1.

Township manager Joyce Parker presented the budget to the board of trustees at the March 5 meeting. A public hearing on the budget was held as well. Approval of the FYE 2024-2025 budget will be on the agenda for the March 19 Board of Trustees meeting.

In the proposed budget, Parker put together a letter to the board of trustees that included some highlights. Parker said as proposed, the budget is balanced with the use of fund balance, and consists of total revenue at $23,222,797 and total costs at $26,211,958.

Some highlights include, these are just a few:

Capital improvements are planned for the Zeeb Road Pathway Phase 5 and other Park improvements, water tower improvements and water meter replacement.

Some of the new positions proposed include three entry level fire fighter positions in the Fire Fund and a finance director; both scheduled for the last six months of the fiscal year.

The proposed budget in full can be found on the township’s website under the section, Budget and Finance. Also at this link: https://scio.prod.govaccess.org/home/showdocument?id=2825&t=638430797831870010.