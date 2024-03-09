Dexter Girls Rally Past Pioneer for Second Straight District Title

A furious fourth quarter rally and some clutch free throw shooting helped the Dexter girls' basketball team take down Ann Arbor Pioneer 44-35 for the Dreads second straight Division 1 district title Friday night.

The Dreadnaughts struggled most of the night offensively, but the defense shut down Pioneer to keep the game close and they would rally in the fourth.

Alena Blumberg and Addison Chase hit triples in the first quarter for the Dreads, but Pioneer would take a 12-8 lead after one.

The offense struggled in the second with Dexter not scoring a basket but went 5 of 10 from the free throw line to stay within 17-13 at halftime.

Harper Backus scored a pair of baskets in the third, but Pioneer's lead grew to 26-20 after three as the Dreads offensive woes continued.

Addison Chase hit a ket three-pointer in the fourth to spark the Dexter rally past Pioneer. Photo by Dawn McCann

Dexter opened the fourth with a 9-2 run to take a 29-28 lead.

Pioneer split a pair of free throws to tie the game at 29, but Dexter answered with a 10-2 run for a 39-31 lead with 41 seconds left and held off Pioneer for the district crown.

Chase and Kendall Cabana hit clutch three-pointers to spark the Dreadnaughts fourth quarter rally.

Timely free throw shooting was key for the Dreads with Pioneer fouling often in the fourth once Dexter took the lead. The Dreadnaughts went to the line 19 times in the fourth and sank 14 of them to help seal the win over Pioneer.

The Dreadnaughts finished the game with a 24-9 run in the fourth to pull away for the win.

Blumberg led Dexter with 12 points, including six big free throws in the final quarter.

Chase added ten points, including the clutch triple in the fourth, while Backus battled hard down low with the physical Pioneer squad and chipped in with nine points.

Heidi Fuchs scored seven, all from the free throw line, while Cabana and Alyssa Gullekson scored three each.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 17-7 on the season. They will face Canton (20-5) in the D1 regional semifinals at Westland John Glenn high school Monday night at 7:00 PM.

Photos by Dawn and Dennis McCann (Double D Image Creations)