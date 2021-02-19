Scholarship Opportunities Available for Students of Washtenaw County

Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation (AAACF) is offering the Community Scholarship which provides recipients with $20,000 over the course of 5 years. The scholarship additionally comes with a College Success Coach and access to an Emergency Aid & Financial Assistance Program. The College Success Coach offers students academic guidance, encouragement, help understanding financial aid, social and emotional support, as well as assistance accessing resources and making on campus connections. The scholarship was first introduced in 2016 with the goal of “increasing college persistence and degree attainment numbers for youth of color, PELL eligible, and first generation college students.”

Maryellen Ferro, a Community Investment Officer, claims that AAACF has been unsuccessful in getting applications from the more rural areas of Washtenaw County. “Last year of the approximately 50 applications received we had 1 from Chelsea and none from Dexter, Milan, Manchester, Whitmore Lake, Saline, etc. My goal is to reach the students who can benefit from this scholarship, but just have not been informed about the opportunity.”

To apply for the Community Scholarship you must comply with the following criteria:

Economically disadvantaged (currently or has in the past qualified for the free or reduced-price lunch program), youth of color, OR first generation (neither parent having graduated from a 4-year college)

Resident of Washtenaw County

2021 high school graduate or a graduate in the last 24 months

Enrolling in college for the first time

Minimum GPA of 2.0

You must also present the following required materials:

Online scholarship application

Most recent high school transcript

Scholarship Recommendation form

The deadline to apply is Tuesday, March 2, 2021 @ 3:00pm. More information about the scholarship can be found aaacf.org