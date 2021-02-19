Lady Dreads Sprint Past Adrian

A huge first half helped lead the Dexter girls' basketball to a 74-17 rout of Adrian Thursday night.

The Dreadnaughts were on fire from the start, taking a 25-4 after one quarter behind seven points from Alayna Babut and six by Sydney Pnacek.

Dexter continued to pour it on in the second with Brianna Rodriguez scoring seven points and the Dreadnaughts taking a commanding 53-6 halftime lead.

The second half was a running clock as Dexter cruised to the win over the Maples.

All ten Dreadnaughts scored on the night with Pnacek leading the charge with 16 points.

Chloe Perry added ten points, whole Rodriguez and Babut scoed nine each. Kylee Niswonger chipped in with eight points, Maddi Valentine seven, Maggie Lewis six, Shannon Schoch four, Kayla Rivers three, and Ashley Mitchell two.

Dexter will host Chelsea in a key SEC White showdown Monday night at 7:00 PM.