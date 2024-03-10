Dexter Swim and Dive 18th at D2 State Finals

The Dexter swim and dive team came home with an 18th-place finish at the D2 state finals at Eastern Michigan University Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts finished with 34 points in the meet that had an amazing finish with just one point separating the top three spots with Birmingham Groves winning with 245. Birmingham Seaholm and Farmington both finished with 244.

Jack Haidl earned a third-place finish to earn all-state honors in the 500 free to lead the Dreadnaughts. He finished the race in a personal best time of 4:45.28.

Dylan O’Connor earned a pair of 16th-place finishes to earn points for the Dreads. He finished 16th in the 200 free and 500 free.

Freshman Anthony Kopinski finished 15th in the 100 back to earn a place on the medal stand.

Haidl also teamed with Jude Smith, Steven Merz, and Matthew Resende to finish 14th in the 200 free, while Smith, Owen Dauw, Merz, and Haidl were 13th in the 400 free.

The Dreads just missed moving on to Saturday in two events with Resende placing 17th in the 100 fly and was part of the 200-medley team that finished 17th with Kopinski, Dauw, and Smith.

Haidl was 20th in the 200 free, while Liam MacNeil earned 22nd place finishes in the 200 IM and 500 free. Kopinski was 24th in the 100 fly, Felix Davis 30th in diving, Smith 33rd in the 50 free and Resende 41st in the 50 free.