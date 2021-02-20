Fast Start Lifts Dexter Over Adrian

After struggling on offense for its first two contests, the Dexter boys' basketball team appears to be clicking after picking up its second straight win Thursday night, defeating Adrian 72-57 in a key SEC White matchup.

A fast start gave Dexter a big frist half lead and they cruised in the second half, holding off the Maples for the win.

The Dreadnaughts jumped out to a 20-10 lead after one quarter.

Aidan Dexter sparked the Dreads in the first half with four triples and 14 points, while Colin Parachek also had a big first half with 13 points as Dexter builts a 42-27 lead at the break.

Parachek continued his strong night in the third with another seven points nad Evan Haroldson stepped up with with eight points in the quarter as the lead grew to 61-44 after three.

"It was a good league win for us tonight vs an always dangerous Adrian team," Coach Jason Rushton said.

Parachek finished his big night with a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Aidan Dexter finished with 17 points, while Haroldson chipped in with 11. Cal Bavineau added eight points, Ty Rychener six, Cole Arnedt four, and Hayden Newton two.

Dexter will travel to rival Chelsea Monday nigh for another key SEC White matchup.