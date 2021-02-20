Dexter Hockey Rally Falls Short Against Gabriel Richard

The Dexter hockey team could not overcome an early three goal deficit as a furious rally came up short in a 5-4 loss to Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard Friday night.

Gabriel Richard controlled the first period scoring three times to put the Dreadnaughts in a 3-0 hole after one period.

The Dreads began to rally in the second when Ryan Kniesteadt wristed in a shot from in front of the net to make it 3-1.

Joey Fracassi followed that with a goal just a couple of minutes later to cut the lead to 3-2.

Richard answered to make it 4-2, but Luc Chesney found the net for the Dreadnaughts to make it 4-3 after two period.

Gabriel Richard scored just 17 second into the third to make it 5-3, but the Dreads did not quit.

During a scrum in front of the net the puck was loosed and Chesney was able to poke it into the net to cut the lead to 5-4. They continued to put the prssure on and hit the post, but it stayed out to keep it 5-4.

Dexter pulled the goaltender in the final minute for a 6 on 5 advantage, but could not get a shot on net as Gabriel Richard held on for the win

Amanda Crundwell made 25 saves in net for Dexter, while Kniesteadt picked up an assist.

Dexter is 2-2 overall on the season.

Photos by Mike Williamson